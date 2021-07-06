Podcast Image

‘Christ first’: Indian hip-hop artist fired by school for defending Catholic teaching

Tue Jul 6, 2021 - 3:42 pm EST

In This Episode

John-Henry speaks with Charlie Frost, a popular hip-hop artist and instructor in India who was fired from teaching after sharing a pro-life social media post.

