'Christ is King' is CENTRAL to LifeSiteNews' mission – here's why

“Christ is King” has become a cultural slogan, tweeted, posted, and paraded without cost. But the phrase meant something very different when Catholics died crying it under communist bullets. It meant something when Pope Pius XI wrote Quas Primas and declared that Jesus Christ has real authority, not just over individual souls, but over families, nations, and governments.

This is not a slogan. It is a doctrine. And it is the reason LifeSiteNews exists.

Modern conservative politics, even when fighting abortion or protecting children, operates within a secular framework that already rejects Christ’s rule. That framework cannot produce lasting justice or peace. It can only manage decline. The wars, the moral chaos, the euthanasia, the marginalization of faith, these are not bugs in the system. They are the logical outcome of societies that have told Christ He has no right to rule them.

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