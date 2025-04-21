Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christ is risen — even in a Church betrayed | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland’s Easter Monday reflection delivers both joy and sobering truth. While the Resurrection is the foundation of Christian life, he warns of the sorrow from betrayal within the Church by false shepherds and silent leaders. Strickland introduces the powerful image of spiritual “intersections,” where every believer must choose: compromise or conviction, fear or faith.

He calls Catholics to remain rooted in prayer, the sacraments, and unwavering trust in Christ, who meets us at every crossroad. In a time of scandal and confusion, Bishop Strickland reminds us that the Resurrection, not betrayal, is the final word. Alleluia.

April 21, 2025

