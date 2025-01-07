Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christ Never Promised All Popes Would Be Saints

The Church has seen both saintly and deeply flawed leaders in its history, but Christ never promised that every pope would be a model of virtue. What does the Church say about the human element of the papacy and the guarantee of infallibility in teaching faith and morals, and how can Catholics navigate the challenges of imperfect leadership while remaining faithful to Christ and His Church?

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/christmas-banned-christianity-on-brink-of-extinction-in-syria/

****
+++

****

+++

January 7, 2025

