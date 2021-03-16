Podcast Image

Mother Miriam Live

Christ renounced all the things of the world, even His life, for our sins

Tue Mar 16, 2021 - 3:56 pm EST

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about how Jesus Christ defeated the vice of covetousness on the cross, giving witness to perfect poverty and humility.

 

