Christ renounced all the things of the world, even His life, for our sins

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_031621

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about how Jesus Christ defeated the vice of covetousness on the cross, giving witness to perfect poverty and humility.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml