Christ went through ‘supreme humiliation’ on the cross for every person

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_030421

In this episode, Mother Miriam continues the Lenten reading of Fulton Sheen's book Victory Over Vice, today speaking about Christ's final words on the cross.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml