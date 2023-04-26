Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Christian activist explains how to defend biblical teaching in a hostile pro-LGBT environment
The Van Maren ShowSee More
On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon speaks with Jojo Ruba, a Canadian activist and Christian apologist, about how we ought to navigate a pro-LGBT cultural, political, and legal environment that is very hostile to traditional Christian teaching on sexuality.
April 26, 2023
