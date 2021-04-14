Podcast Image

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Christian activist: LGBT radicals launched ‘terror campaign’ against me and my family

Wed Apr 14, 2021 - 5:27 pm EST

In this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, pro-family commentator and journalist Caroline Farrow joins Jonathon for a conversation on transgenderism in the U.K. For many years, she and her family have been subjected to vicious attacks and threats from the police and LGBT activists. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/christian-activist-lgbt-radicals-launched-a-terror-campaign-against-me-and-my-family

