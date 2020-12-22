Christian actor Nick Searcy leading fight for freedom in California

The fight for freedom in California is being led, and won by Christians and among them is actor Nick Searcy. The man who starred as the Sheriff in the acclaimed TV series "Justified" has just finished production of a documentary "America, America, God Shed His Grace On Thee - a comic but serious film about the Bible and the United States Constitution. LifeSite's Jim Hale is in California to cover the story of the SSPX Priest who just won his case against the state to resume the celebration of the mass. Jim caught up with Nick at a now famous bar in Burbank that is also defying Newsom.