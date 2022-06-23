Christian faith inspires pro-life woman to face hostile pro-abortion protesters before Supreme Court
Tensions continue to rise before the U.S. Supreme Court as the American public awaits the court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Join LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale for an on-the-ground look at how the Christian faith inspires pro-life women to mix with a hostile crowd that supports the killing of children in the womb.
