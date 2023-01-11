Christian scholar: Transhumanism a key part of the globalist agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews preeminent Christian scholar Nancy Pearcey on a variety of topics, including transgenderism, transhumanism, the World Economic Forum, and much more.
The Van Maren ShowJanuary 11, 2023
