The Van Maren Show

Christian scholar: Transhumanism a key part of the globalist agenda pushed by the World Economic Forum

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon interviews preeminent Christian scholar Nancy Pearcey on a variety of topics, including transgenderism, transhumanism, the World Economic Forum, and much more.

The Van Maren ShowJanuary 11, 2023

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More