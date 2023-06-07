message
message
Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christian Slaughter Continues | Will America Do Nothing?

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The slaughtering of Christians is continuing, will America do nothing?

Jason Jones, Founder of the Vulnerable People Project, shares incredible pro-life news as countless pro-life activists rush to the aid of Jones’ LifeFunder initiative with LifeSiteNews, “Help Rescue Women & Children in Ukraine.” The LGBT Empire is trying to expand, but faithful grassroots pro-life activists are stronger than ever. In the face of opposition, these activists prove that the power of grassroots movements is stronger than ever. They demonstrate that the inherent worth and dignity of every human life should be protected, cherished, and defended at all costs.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/lgbt-empire-spreads-but-grassroots-pro-lifers-take-charge-jason-jones/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

 HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 7, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Christian Slaughter Continues | Will America Do Nothing?

Recent Videos
0:03:03

How Candace Owens' Husband Leads His Family in the Faith

Recent Videos
0:02:21

TRUTH BOMB: Candace Owens' Husband Makes BOLD CLAIM About the One True Catholic Church

Recent Videos
0:05:10

WATCH: Secret "Intellectual Party" Pulling Strings of "War Party" Street Activists

Recent Videos
0:05:00

Paganism RESTORED through Freemasonry

Recent Videos
0:03:37

Our #1 Priority in 2024 is DEFENDING THE FAMILY | Dr. Taylor Marshall

Recent Videos
0:03:53

Dr. Taylor Marshall Reveals MASSIVE Catholic Voting Demographic 

Recent Videos
0:03:57

Dr. Taylor Marshall | BE NOT AFRAID to Defend Catholic Values in PUBLIC

Recent Videos
0:04:48

The Church Has a Legacy We NEED to Protect

Recent Videos
0:02:48

Steve Bannon | Computers Will Invent THEMSELVES and We Cannot STOP Them

Recent Videos
0:04:45

Bishop Athanasius Schneider EXPOSES Powerful Church Leaders Working AGAINST Christ!

Recent Videos
0:03:01

CALL TO ARMS: Worldwide Alliance MUST Resist LGBT Agenda | Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...