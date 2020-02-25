Podcast Image

Christian teen bullied by rapper for refusing to say ‘F*** Trump!’ at concert breaks silence

Tue Feb 25, 2020 - 4:00 pm EST

Austin Joyner was with three friends at an overnight music festival when he was grossly humiliated by YG, Keenon Jackson, who demanded he curse Donald Trump after he pulled him up on stage. Austin refused, later explaining that the Holy Spirit helped him through the ordeal. "God was on my side. I was too nervous to handle that situation by myself." This week's John-Henry Westen reflects on what Christians can learn from Austin's bold witness to truth.

