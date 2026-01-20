'Christian Zionism is a pagan war cult' | Jason Jones

Human rights activist Jason Jones sits down with John-Henry Westen to share his firsthand eyewitness account of the atrocities being committed against Palestinian Christians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Jones describes scenes of unimaginable barbarity: elderly Palestinians forced to their knees at checkpoints, Israeli soldiers smashing statues of Mary and crucifixes in Christian homes and then filming themselves dancing in the women’s lingerie amid the desecration. Arguing that “Christian Zionism” is not a heresy but apostasy, a “pagan war cult” that betrays the Gospel by failing to see Jesus as the fulfillment of God’s promises.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/breaking-israel-is-about-to-take-over-the-holy-site-shepherds-field

U.S. residents: Tell Congress to stop Zionists from stealing more Christian property in Holy Land

