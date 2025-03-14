Christians HUNTED in Syria | Faith under fire & global persecution

From Tucker Carlson’s growing interest in Catholicism to Chris Pratt’s bold stand for Christ in Hollywood, this episode of Faith and Reason explores the cultural and spiritual battles shaping our world. The panel discusses Bishop Joseph Strickland’s lasting impact, the persecution of Christians in Syria, and the shocking promotion of Cardinal Robert McElroy despite his involvement in abuse cover-ups. As faith faces attacks from all sides, will more public figures take a stand?

