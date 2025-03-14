Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christians HUNTED in Syria | Faith under fire & global persecution

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

From Tucker Carlson’s growing interest in Catholicism to Chris Pratt’s bold stand for Christ in Hollywood, this episode of Faith and Reason explores the cultural and spiritual battles shaping our world. The panel discusses Bishop Joseph Strickland’s lasting impact, the persecution of Christians in Syria, and the shocking promotion of Cardinal Robert McElroy despite his involvement in abuse cover-ups. As faith faces attacks from all sides, will more public figures take a stand?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 14, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
30:43

Christians HUNTED in Syria | Faith under fire & global persecution

Recent Videos
33:16

Why we fast: Faith, health, and renewal

Recent Videos
32:29

Ukraine war corruption | Speculation GROWS after visit by Pope Francis' sister

Recent Videos
31:23

Ukraine SPARKS World War 3? | The Church's role in politics

Recent Videos
1:14:43

Pope Francis’ past approval of same-sex blessings: A review

Recent Videos
32:32

Is the Church LOSING its independence? Restoring the West

Recent Videos
24:40

UPDATE on Pope Francis' health: Conclave incoming

Recent Videos
30:22

Did the Deep State install Pope Francis? | Archbishop Viganò

Recent Videos
24:38

Does Pope Francis want OPEN BORDERS for the USA?

Recent Videos
28:25

Crisis of faith? Saint Peter's Basilica DESECRATED

Recent Videos
17:16

Prophecy and the End Times | The battle for beauty

Recent Videos
24:15

Department of Education GONE?! School choice RESTORED

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...