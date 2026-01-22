Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christians in the Holy Land are being ethnically cleansed | Jason Jones

Jason Jones delivers a sobering report from the front lines of the Holy Land: the systematic ethnic cleansing of its indigenous Christian community. Speaking with John-Henry Westen, Jones explains that the Christians of the West Bank and Gaza, direct descendants of the first-century Church, are being forcibly displaced from their homes and lands, their ancient presence facing extinction.

Jones places the blame not only on a “hateful, cruel, ethno-nationalist ideology” but squarely on the silence of western Christian leaders. Stating bluntly, “If this Christian community is ethnically cleansed, it’s because we allowed it to happen … This is Bishop Barron’s failure, the USCCB’s failure … our failure.”

U.S. viewers: Tell Congress to stop Zionists from stealing Christian property

January 21, 2026

