Christians in the Holy Land are being ethnically cleansed | Jason Jones

Jason Jones delivers a sobering report from the front lines of the Holy Land: the systematic ethnic cleansing of its indigenous Christian community. Speaking with John-Henry Westen, Jones explains that the Christians of the West Bank and Gaza, direct descendants of the first-century Church, are being forcibly displaced from their homes and lands, their ancient presence facing extinction.

Jones places the blame not only on a “hateful, cruel, ethno-nationalist ideology” but squarely on the silence of western Christian leaders. Stating bluntly, “If this Christian community is ethnically cleansed, it’s because we allowed it to happen … This is Bishop Barron’s failure, the USCCB’s failure … our failure.”

Watch full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/breaking-israel-is-about-to-take-over-the-holy-site-shepherds-field

U.S. viewers: Tell Congress to stop Zionists from stealing Christian property

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten