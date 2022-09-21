The John-Henry Westen Show

Christians in the West must 'stand strong' or risk losing religious freedoms: humanitarian activist

Humanitarian activist Gia Chacón, founder of For the Martyrs, describes what it's like to speak with persecuted Christians in countries around the world and shares her thoughts on the rise of anti-Christian rhetoric in America.

Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life! https://give.lifesitenews.com/

The John-Henry Westen ShowSeptember 21, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More