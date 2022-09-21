Christians in the West must 'stand strong' or risk losing religious freedoms: humanitarian activist

Humanitarian activist Gia Chacón, founder of For the Martyrs, describes what it's like to speak with persecuted Christians in countries around the world and shares her thoughts on the rise of anti-Christian rhetoric in America.

The John-Henry Westen Show

