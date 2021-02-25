Christians must live more for God and less for self

Donate to help Mother Miriam find a new home in the Diocese of Salina: https://www.lifefunder.com/DOMMOIH

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_ChristianLife

In this episode, Mother Miriam again reads selections from Fulton Sheen's book Victory over Vice, this time on the vice of lust.

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml