Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Christians need to get off the sidelines and become active in politics

Wed Dec 2, 2020 - 2:25 pm EST

In This Episode

Jonathan van Maren is joined this week by Dr. Jeff Myers, President of Summit Ministries, and one of America's most respected authorities on youth leadership development. 

Myers discusses an article he wrote last month, titled “Christians Must Demand Justice in Election Crisis,” where he highlights important principles of citizenship which every Christian must support and promote, during the current post-election chaos. 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL