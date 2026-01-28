Christians UNDER THREAT: Israel is TAKING OVER near Bethlehem

John-Henry Westen interviews Munir Bannoura and Dr. Elias Iseed, who warn that a new Israeli settlement near Shepherds’ Field could devastate Beit Sahour, one of the oldest Christian towns in the Holy Land. They explain how land seizures, harassment, and declining tourism are accelerating the collapse of Christian life in the region. The guests call on Western Christians to raise awareness and take action, warning that without international pressure, indigenous Christian communities may vanish.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten