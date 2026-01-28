Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christians UNDER THREAT: Israel is TAKING OVER near Bethlehem

LSNTV

LSNTV

John-Henry Westen interviews Munir Bannoura and Dr. Elias Iseed, who warn that a new Israeli settlement near Shepherds’ Field could devastate Beit Sahour, one of the oldest Christian towns in the Holy Land. They explain how land seizures, harassment, and declining tourism are accelerating the collapse of Christian life in the region. The guests call on Western Christians to raise awareness and take action, warning that without international pressure, indigenous Christian communities may vanish.

January 28, 2026

