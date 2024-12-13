Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Christmas BANNED? Christianity on brink of extinction in Syria

Rumors have spread on social media that Christmas is effectively banned in Syria this year after Islamist “rebels” stormed Damascus and ousted Bashar al-Assad. The Faith and Reason panel looks into these rumors and discusses the danger of extinction for Christian communities in the Middle East more generally. Meanwhile, in the Church, Pope Francis approved the idea of an LGBT “pilgrimage” at the Vatican for the 2025 Jubilee, and Nancy Pelosi boasted about defying her bishop’s directive not to receive Communion due to her pro-abortion advocacy. Tune in for all the latest analysis of these stories and more.

December 13, 2024

