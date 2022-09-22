Church chaos: Pope's questionable statements and Belgian bishops endorse same-sex 'blessings'
On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel reacts to the formal correction of Pope Francis' statement on Holy Communion by several bishops and scholars, the recent controversy over the Pope signing an "ecumenical" document which asserted (before it was modified) that God wills "differences in religion," the delayed trial of Cardinal Zen, and Belgian bishops endorsing the idea of blessing ceremonies for same-sex "couples."
Faith & ReasonSeptember 22, 2022
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
