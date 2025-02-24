Church funds MISMANAGED? Corruption in government | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland explains how the Seventh Commandment, “Thou Shalt Not Steal,” extends beyond literal theft, encompassing issues such as potential mismanagement of Catholic Church funds, unjust wages, dishonest business practices, misuse of charitable donations, and government corruption, as he continues his series on the Ten Commandments.

Bishop Strickland critiques Catholic Charities and bishops using donations for causes that may contradict Catholic teaching. He also warns against economic exploitation, unethical corporate practices, piracy, and the dangers of socialism, emphasizing that true charity must align with justice. This episode highlights the moral obligation to uphold honesty, fairness, and responsible stewardship in all aspects of life.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten