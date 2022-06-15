The Van Maren Show

Churches and pregnancy centers must prepare for more pro-abortion violence: pro-life activist

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon and pro-life activist Mark Harrington discuss the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the likelihood of more pro-abortion violence targeting churches and pregnancy centers.

The Van Maren ShowJune 15, 2022

The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

