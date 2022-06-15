Churches and pregnancy centers must prepare for more pro-abortion violence: pro-life activist
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon and pro-life activist Mark Harrington discuss the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, as well as the likelihood of more pro-abortion violence targeting churches and pregnancy centers.
The Van Maren ShowJune 15, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
Recent VideosSee More
-
Churches and pregnancy centers must prepare for more pro-abortion violence: pro-life activist
-
New book makes a convincing Christian case for not going to college
-
Abortion in Iran: Middle Eastern filmmaker goes inside the battle for life in his country
-
The Sexual Revolution has massacred society's Christian values
-
Jonathon Van Maren tells Canadian March for Life to reject the 'sick world' of pro-abortionists