CIVIL WAR BREWING in US and Catholic Church?

Civil War in the United States and in the Catholic Church has never seemed more imminent. The ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the Texas border and Pope Francis’ bombshell document Fiducia Supplicans — allowing blessings of homosexual couples — mark two key political and religious rifts between pro-life and pro-family advocates of Western tradition, and those who are pushing for the globalist New World Order. President Joe Biden’s administration has ordered Texas to stand down and allow the unlawful invasion of illegal immigrants into the United States from across the world — even illegal immigrants from as far as Africa. Pope Francis, for his part, continues to create confusion among faithful Catholics in his latest effort to minimize widespread rejection of the pro-LGBT document Fiducia Supplicans. The policies set forth by Biden and Pope Francis have created massive division in the world and the Church, leading to an ideological civil war unlike anything seen in the modern era.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com



LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten