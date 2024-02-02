Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CIVIL WAR BREWING In USA And Catholic Church?

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Civil War in the United States and in the Catholic Church has never seemed more immanent. The ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the Texas southern border and Pope Francis’ bombshell document Fiducia Supplicans —  allowing blessings of homosexual couples — mark two key political and religious rifts between pro-life and pro-family advocates of Western tradition, and those who are pushing for the globalist New World Order. President Joe Biden’s administration has ordered Texas to stand down and allow the unlawful invasion of illegal immigrants into the United States from across the world — even illegal immigrants from as far as Africa. Pope Francis, for his part, continues to create confusion among faithful Catholics in his latest effort to minimize widespread rejection of the pro-LGBT document Fiducia Supplicans. The policies set forth by President Joe Biden and Pope Francis have created massive division in the world and the Church, leading to an ideological civil war unlike anything seen in the modern era.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 2, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

CIVIL WAR BREWING In USA And Catholic Church?

Recent Videos
1:00:11

Unpacking Pope Francis' opinion of an 'EMPTY HELL'

Recent Videos
1:02:15

‘Org*sm-gate’: World reacts to X-rated book by Pope Francis’ right-hand man Cardinal Fernández

Recent Videos
1:01:17

Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Recent Videos
1:17:05

Pope Francis' new guidelines on same-sex blessings: Bishop Strickland's stance & global reactions

Recent Videos
58:28

Pope Francis targets Cardinal Burke after deposing Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
47:57

Pope Francis’ removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland reveals crisis in Catholic Church

Recent Videos
1:06:52

Pope Francis launches a theological revolution - no more Christian vision of Christ's face

Recent Videos
22:59

HIGHLIGHT: Donald Trump, WWIII, & fate of the Latin Mass

Recent Videos
24:27

HIGHLIGHT: The Synod on Synodality’s LGBT agenda

Recent Videos
1:08:57

War in Israel & the Vatican | World order now in chaos

Recent Videos
1:29:40

Pope Francis faces off against conservative cardinal uprising

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...