'Claws of the Chinese Communist Party' are everywhere, dissident freedom activist Chen Guangcheng warns
A Chinese Communist-style social credit system is “happening at our doorsteps now in the United States and in Europe,” Chen Guangcheng, the blind human rights lawyer and outspoken dissident who escaped from China in 2012, told LifeSiteNews in an explosive new interview.
LSNTVFebruary 14, 2022
Recent VideosSee More
-
Fact-check: Debunking the bogus 'science' of COVID vaccines, lockdowns, and mask mandates
-
'Claws of the Chinese Communist Party' are everywhere, dissident freedom activist Chen Guangcheng warns
-
'They are butchering people': Republican Congressman scorches China's 'Genocide Olympics'
-
Ottawa police intentionally link truckers' freedom convoy in Canadian capital city into January 6
-
Massive, peaceful crowds support Canadian truckers as Ottawa declares State of Emergency