2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
'Claws of the Chinese Communist Party' are everywhere, dissident freedom activist Chen Guangcheng warns

A Chinese Communist-style social credit system is “happening at our doorsteps now in the United States and in Europe,” Chen Guangcheng, the blind human rights lawyer and outspoken dissident who escaped from China in 2012, told LifeSiteNews in an explosive new interview.

LSNTVFebruary 14, 2022

