Clerical sex abusers, not victims, receive ‘mercy’ from Pope Francis | Liz Yore

At the press conference announcing the 2023 Rome Life Forum, attorney Liz Yore provided a shocking list of grievances experienced by victims of clerical sex abuse during Pope Francis’ pontificate. Yore contends that Pope Francis actively extends mercy and honor to clerical sexual predators — such as former cardinal Theodore McCarrick and disgraced Fr. Marko Rupnik — while ignoring the grave concerns expressed by clerical sex abuse survivors. Watch Liz Yore’s speech at the LifeSite Press Conference now as she outlines in powerful detail how Pope Francis continues to protect clerical sex abusers. Faithful Catholics have a right to know.

