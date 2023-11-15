Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Clerical sex abusers, not victims, receive ‘mercy’ from Pope Francis | Liz Yore
LSNTVSee More
At the press conference announcing the 2023 Rome Life Forum, attorney Liz Yore provided a shocking list of grievances experienced by victims of clerical sex abuse during Pope Francis’ pontificate. Yore contends that Pope Francis actively extends mercy and honor to clerical sexual predators — such as former cardinal Theodore McCarrick and disgraced Fr. Marko Rupnik — while ignoring the grave concerns expressed by clerical sex abuse survivors. Watch Liz Yore’s speech at the LifeSite Press Conference now as she outlines in powerful detail how Pope Francis continues to protect clerical sex abusers. Faithful Catholics have a right to know.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
November 15, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia did NOT fulfill Our Lady's request | Christopher Ferrara
What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?
Comments