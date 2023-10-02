CLIP: 1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Kamel El-Cheikh, a prominent pro-family Muslim activist, leads the impactful 1 Million March 4 Children movement. This initiative staunchly opposes the harmful consequences of the LGBT agenda, especially concerning children. El-Cheikh underscores the paramount importance of shielding children’s innocence from the influence of gender ideology, a set of values advanced by Canada’s LGBT lobby. He also emphasizes the urgent necessity of reverting to traditional family values.

In a remarkable display of unity and solidarity, individuals from both the Muslim and Christian communities have come together to champion these pro-family principles during the 1 Million March 4 Children. This collaborative effort has sent reverberations far beyond Canada, even reaching the United States.

This united resistance against the Canadian culture of death, the influence of the LGBT movement, and the perceived threat to the institution of the family marks a significant turning point. Muslims and Christians are now standing shoulder to shoulder, rising together to safeguard the well-being of children and uphold the values of traditional family structures.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/1-million-march-4-children-rejects-canadian-lgbt-insanity-kamel-el-cheikh

