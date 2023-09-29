CLIP: 1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Leading the 1 Million March 4 Children, pro-family Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh opposes the harmful impact of the LGBT agenda on children. He emphasizes safeguarding children’s innocence from gender ideology, championing traditional family values against Canada’s LGBT lobby. Muslims and Christians united at the march, challenging the culture of death and defending family values. This powerful alliance, resonating even in the United States, signifies a significant resistance against the threats posed by the LGBT movement, preserving children’s well-being and traditional family values.

