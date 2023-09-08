CLIP: A startling new take on the prophecy of Our Lady of Akita

Is Pope Francis a Valid Pope? Our Lady of Akita warned of a sinister infiltration of the Church, leading to internal divisions. While many saw this as a battle of good versus evil, there’s a surprising twist. John-Henry Westen delves into the hidden meanings of these warnings, highlighting a crisis among faithful bishops. He urges us to pray for unity in the Truth and for the Church’s future leadership. It’s a call to action for all devoted Catholics.

