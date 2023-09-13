CLIP: Alliance Defending Freedom vs the LGBT Agenda | John Bursch

John Bursch, Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy at Alliance Defending Freedom, raises a crucial alarm in his latest book, “Loving God’s Children: The Church and Gender Ideology.” In this compelling work, Bursch delves into the relentless challenges posed by the LGBT agenda to the sanctity of marriage and family values. With a particular focus on the transgender movement, he highlights this agenda’s profound implications for the broader Culture of Life.

In this ongoing battle for the sanctity of life, the timeless teachings of the Catholic Church remain steadfast. Bursch emphasizes the need for faithful Catholics to stand firm in their commitment to preserving family values, even in the face of falsehoods and pressures from the left.

The time has come to boldly champion the unchanging Truth of Christ regarding marriage and family and to resist the destructive influences of the LGBT agenda that threaten our families, schools, and communities. It’s a call to action to protect the foundational values that have long served as the bedrock of our society.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/alliance-defending-freedom-vs-the-lgbt-agenda-john-bursch/

