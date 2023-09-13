Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: Alliance Defending Freedom vs the LGBT Agenda | John Bursch

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

John Bursch, Senior Counsel and Vice President of Appellate Advocacy at Alliance Defending Freedom, raises a crucial alarm in his latest book, “Loving God’s Children: The Church and Gender Ideology.” In this compelling work, Bursch delves into the relentless challenges posed by the LGBT agenda to the sanctity of marriage and family values. With a particular focus on the transgender movement, he highlights this agenda’s profound implications for the broader Culture of Life.

In this ongoing battle for the sanctity of life, the timeless teachings of the Catholic Church remain steadfast. Bursch emphasizes the need for faithful Catholics to stand firm in their commitment to preserving family values, even in the face of falsehoods and pressures from the left.

The time has come to boldly champion the unchanging Truth of Christ regarding marriage and family and to resist the destructive influences of the LGBT agenda that threaten our families, schools, and communities. It’s a call to action to protect the foundational values that have long served as the bedrock of our society.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/alliance-defending-freedom-vs-the-lgbt-agenda-john-bursch/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

September 13, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

CLIP: Alliance Defending Freedom vs the LGBT Agenda | John Bursch

Recent Videos
3:29

CLIP: These are the Bishops you need to be warned about

Recent Videos
6:27

CLIP: A startling new take on the prophecy of Our Lady of Akita

Recent Videos
4:56

HELP Maui survivors | How YOU can help Jason Jones today

Recent Videos
2:59

Our Lady's Birthday Brings Amazing Grace

Recent Videos
5:38

Bishop vs Bishop | The Catholic Civil War

Recent Videos
2:16

Are You Ready to Take BACK the Church?

Recent Videos
3:22

CLIP | Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting THIS

Recent Videos
3:30

CLIP: EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland - America's Bishop

Recent Videos
4:49

CLIP: Were the Saints romantic? God, courtship, & salvation | Patrick O'Hearn

Recent Videos
4:42

CLIP: FBI terrorized pro-life Catholic Mark Houck. Now he is running for Congress

Recent Videos
5:22

Leftists are FREEZING Conservative Bank Accounts!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...