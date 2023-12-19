CLIP: Bishop Schneider on blessing 'same-sex unions'

Bishop Schneider offers a practical guide on urging bishops to uphold the true teachings of the Church. Bishop Schneider’s articulate analysis unveils the crisis within the Church’s magisterium.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneider-blessing-of-same-sex-unions-is-an-abomination

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten