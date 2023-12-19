CLIP: Bishop Schneider on blessing 'same-sex unions'
Bishop Schneider offers a practical guide on urging bishops to uphold the true teachings of the Church. Bishop Schneider’s articulate analysis unveils the crisis within the Church’s magisterium.
Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-schneider-blessing-of-same-sex-unions-is-an-abomination
December 19, 2023
