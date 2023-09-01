CLIP | Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting THIS

Bishop Joseph Strickland has issued a heartfelt pastoral message that sounds a cautionary note against the changes being advocated in the context of the Synod on Synodality. In his message, Bishop Strickland emphasizes the importance of adhering to the timeless doctrines of the Church. He encourages Catholics to remain rooted in these foundational teachings even as discussions around potential changes are underway. In a world characterized by shifting perspectives and evolving ideologies, Bishop Strickland’s message serves as a reminder to hold fast to the core principles that have defined the Church’s identity over time. With his extensive theological knowledge and pastoral experience, Bishop Strickland’s words carry weight as he calls for a thoughtful and discerning approach to any proposed alterations. In the midst of these discussions, his voice resonates as a steady guide, urging the faithful to engage in dialogue while safeguarding the essence of the faith. Despite the challenges and changes of the modern world, Bishop Strickland’s message encourages Catholics to stay committed to the unchanging truths that have shaped the Church throughout history.

See more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-catholics-are-not-schismatic-for-rejecting-changes-that-contradict-church-teaching/

