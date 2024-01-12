CLIP: Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis using 'sleight of hand' to undermine Catholic teaching

Bishop Strickland on Pope Francis using ‘sleight of hand’ to undermine Catholic teaching! Watch the full show now and get even more great insight, including Bishop Joseph Strickland’s critical analysis of Pope Francis’ actions, suggesting that Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández are using a “sleight of hand” approach to undermine traditional Catholic teachings on the family. Pope Francis’ rift between Church doctrine and his leadership of confusion is sparking international backlash from bishops across the world in a way that can no longer be ignored or denied. The Shadow Church’s most aggressive attacks on Tradition are on full display just days into 2024.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-pope-francis-using-sleight-of-hand-to-undermine-catholic-teaching

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten