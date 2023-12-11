CLIP: Bishop Strickland Poster "A Problem" at the Vatican

Vatican’s Suppression Unveiled: Fatima TV Anchorwoman Anna Kulanová faced detention by Italian Police near St. Peter’s Square over a banner supporting Bishop Joseph Strickland. Vatican police openly admitted to targeting her for supporting Strickland, leading to a forced police vehicle ride and confiscation of her banner and cameras. Kulanová, held for over 3 hours, exposes the Vatican’s attempt to stifle genuine dialogue. With hidden mic recordings, the truth is laid bare: Pope Francis’ Vatican is actively seeking to silence dissenting voices.

