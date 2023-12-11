Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: Bishop Strickland Poster "A Problem" at the Vatican

Vatican’s Suppression Unveiled: Fatima TV Anchorwoman Anna Kulanová faced detention by Italian Police near St. Peter’s Square over a banner supporting Bishop Joseph Strickland. Vatican police openly admitted to targeting her for supporting Strickland, leading to a forced police vehicle ride and confiscation of her banner and cameras. Kulanová, held for over 3 hours, exposes the Vatican’s attempt to stifle genuine dialogue. With hidden mic recordings, the truth is laid bare: Pope Francis’ Vatican is actively seeking to silence dissenting voices.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/hot-mic-vatican-using-mafia-tactics-to-stop-public-support-of-bishop-strickland/

December 11, 2023

