CLIP: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves? Prominent celebrities like Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, and Britney Spears have been promoting a unique trend known as ‘sologamy’—the act of marrying oneself. It raises intriguing questions: What motivates individuals to embrace this concept, and why do their friends support it? Is it a quest for celebration and material symbols without the traditional commitment that marriage entails? Marriage, traditionally grounded in values like faith, family, and self-sacrifice, is undergoing a radical transformation that resonates with many young people today. Join us as we explore this thought-provoking trend that’s capturing the imagination of a new generation.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/emma-watson-selena-gomez-britney-spears-marry-themselves

October 4, 2023

