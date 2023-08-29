Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Joseph Strickland - America's Bishop

Bishop Joseph Strickland, hailing from the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, has solidified his reputation through his unwavering advocacy for the unborn, his fervent dedication to upholding the significance of the Holy Eucharist, and his resolute commitment to speaking the unvarnished truth. Consequently, officials within the Vatican have initiated a discreet inquiry into Bishop Strickland’s actions. Nevertheless, even in the face of these circumstances, he remains steadfast in his devotion to the Lord, a devoted servant of the Church, and a guiding figure for innumerable Catholics spanning the nation. The presence of a leader like Bishop Strickland, aptly dubbed ‘America’s Bishop,’ stands as a true blessing for the United States. His unyielding stance against the most formidable challenges that threaten the Culture of Life continues to set an example, with him fearlessly leading the charge.

Hear more of this exclusive interview with Bishop Strickland here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/exclusive-bishop-joseph-strickland-americas-bishop-part-1/

August 29, 2023

