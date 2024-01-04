CLIP: How to be truly loved

How to be truly loved! There are three key purposes to marriage that have all been lost in today’s throwaway “hookup culture.” First, the Catholic Church teaches that marriage is meant for the procreation of children. Then, marriage is meant for the good of the spouses. Finally, marriage serves as a remedy for concupiscence. Unfortunately, the “hookup culture” has all but forgotten about the sin of concupiscence and has done away nearly entirely with the need for the procreation of children. In a time of hedonistic self-destruction, it is important to remember God’s plan for true love and marriage.

