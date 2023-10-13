Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Many fear that war in Israel already signals the start of World War 3. Catholic prophecies may have the answer. This is a discussion with the foremost Catholic voice on prophecy from Marian apparitions Xavier Ayral, the author of the book Revelations.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/israels-fate-catholic-prophecy-and-the-start-of-world-war-3/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

October 13, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
4:00

CLIP: Israel’s fate, Catholic prophecy, and the start of World War 3

Recent Videos
3:06

CLIP: Pope Francis has sparked Catholic backlash

Recent Videos
3:33

CLIP: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Recent Videos
3:54

CLIP: Emma Watson, Selena Gomez, & Britney Spears ’marry’ themselves?

Recent Videos
3:21

CLIP: 1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Recent Videos
2:51

CLIP: 1 Million March 4 Children REJECTS Canadian LGBT insanity | Kamel El-Cheikh

Recent Videos
3:20

CLIP: Communism will never destroy the Catholic Church. Here's why

Recent Videos
4:21

CLIP: Woke-proof your life. Author Teresa Mull explains how

Recent Videos
3:27

CLIP: Woke-proof your life. Author Teresa Mull explains how

Recent Videos
3:13

CLIP: Alliance Defending Freedom vs the LGBT agenda | John Bursch

Recent Videos
3:29

CLIP: These are the Bishops you need to be warned about

Recent Videos
6:27

CLIP: A startling new take on the prophecy of Our Lady of Akita

Comments

2 Comments

    Loading...