CLIP: PIMCO CEO admits US bond losing its 'strategic significance'

The PIMCO CEO made a shocking admission about the power of the U.S. bond market that will impact the entire financial world and lead to the end of the dollar paradigm, according to financial expert and precious metals investor Drew Mason, managing partner of St. Joseph Partners. However, it is not the time to panic. As St. Joseph protected the Holy Family, Mason reminds viewers that we are all called to be good stewards of our resources and to protect our own families from financial uncertainty. “It’s not difficult; it shouldn’t be scary,” Mason reassures. “He who has the gold will have the greater influence in society.” Listen now and be encouraged to protect your family with precious metals.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/how-to-live-with-hope-in-god-through-secure-financial-investments-drew-mason/

January 3, 2024

