CLIP: The fallout from Pope Francis' suspension of ordinations by France's most faithful bishop

On June 2, 2022, Bishop Dominque Rey of the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus, France, received an indefinite suspension from performing ordinations, as communicated by Pope Francis’ Vatican. The Vatican’s decision appears linked to the bishop’s openness to ordaining Traditional Latin Mass priests and the vitality of young priests in his diocese. Despite numerous efforts to seek clarity, the reasons remain undisclosed. In the face of uncertainty, Bishop Rey remains steadfast, embodying the spirit of the Gospel and obedience to Pope Francis’ Vatican. Join John-Henry Westen in this discussion with Bishop Rey and seminarian Abbé Thomas Duchesne as they reflect on the challenges imposed on the Diocese of Toulon-Fréjus and the unwavering faith of its devoted followers.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/the-fallout-from-pope-francis-suspension-of-ordinations-by-frances-most-faithful-bishop/

