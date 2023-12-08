Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: The Way to Peace for the Jewish People

Now more than ever is the time for the Jewish nation to consider Jesus Christ, Son of David, as the answer and way for authentic peace in Israel. Watch now to learn how God’s special blessing to the Jewish people, contained in His covenants with the Old Testament’s patriarchs and prophets, meets perfect fulfillment in the Divine person of Jesus Christ, who alone can provide the world the peace it so desperately needs.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/an-open-letter-to-pm-benjamin-netanyahu-and-all-jewish-people-on-the-way-to-peace/

 

December 8, 2023

