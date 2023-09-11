CLIP: These are the Bishops you need to be warned about

These are the Bishops you need to be warned about! Pope Francis, along with Cardinals Gregory, Cupich, Tobin, and various other influential figures, have been associated with actions that have deeply affected the Catholic Church, an institution believed to have been founded by Christ Himself. Their decisions and influence have had far-reaching consequences on faithful Catholics worldwide, often without their full awareness.

LifeSiteNews has undertaken the task of shedding light on some of the most significant challenges to truth within the Catholic Church, providing a comprehensive breakdown of these issues. It is imperative that Catholics become aware of the potential corruption emanating from the Vatican, which has the capacity to spread its influence across the globe. By doing so, we can work towards safeguarding the faith of millions who may risk losing their spiritual foundation.

Watch the full insight from John-Henry Westen here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/these-are-the-bishops-you-need-to-be-warned-about/

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten