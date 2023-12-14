CLIP: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics

Vatican police admitted on camera that support for Bishop Strickland was the reason for detainment. After being forced into a police vehicle, police confiscated Kulanová’s banner and cameras. Kulanová was held by the police for more than 3 hours—providing the police enough time to wipe her electronics of footage.

