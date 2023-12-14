Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

CLIP: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

Vatican police admitted on camera that support for Bishop Strickland was the reason for detainment. After being forced into a police vehicle, police confiscated Kulanová’s banner and cameras. Kulanová was held by the police for more than 3 hours—providing the police enough time to wipe her electronics of footage.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/hot-mic-vatican-using-mafia-tactics-to-stop-public-support-of-bishop-strickland/

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 14, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

CLIP: Vatican using 'mafia' tactics

Recent Videos
7:21

SPECIAL REFLECTION: John-Henry Westen recounts Our Lady of Guadalupe story

Recent Videos
2:29

CLIP: Bishop Strickland poster "a problem" at the Vatican

Recent Videos
3:21

CLIP: The way to peace for the Jewish people

Recent Videos
3:55

CLIP: An Open Letter To PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Recent Videos
7:07

SPECIAL REFLECTION: John-Henry Westen recounts story of St. Nicholas

Recent Videos
3:39

Prophecy, Secrets, and Visions of Hell

Recent Videos
3:55

Do You Belong to the One True Church of Christ?

Recent Videos
0:52

The Greatest Antisemitism

Recent Videos
3:50

The Knights of St. John Paul II Take to the Streets!

Recent Videos
4:35

COVID-19 Division in the Church

Recent Videos
3:19

Pope Francis’ Missing “Fatherhood”

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...