CLIP: Woke-proof your life. Author Teresa Mull explains how

In today’s society, the influence of woke anti-life ideologies has become widespread. However, Catholic author Teresa Mull offers a guiding light for pro-life and pro-family advocates, sharing invaluable insights on safeguarding their values amidst the prevalence of the LGBT agenda.

In her latest book, ‘Woke-Proof Your Life: A Handbook on Escaping Modern, Political Madness and Shielding Yourself and Your Family by Living a More Self-Sufficient, Fulfilling Life,’ Mull delves into the core principles and potential pitfalls of woke ideology. She emphasizes the significance of returning to traditional American family values, deeply rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ, as the only path to “woke-proof” your life and protect your family.

Mull’s work equips pro-life and pro-family activists with the answers they’ve been seeking. It empowers them to construct a Culture of Life firmly centered on Christ, resilient against the current societal trends that are causing harm to our communities. Discover how to fortify your values and preserve the essence of family in an ever-changing world through Mull’s illuminating insights.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/woke-proof-your-life-author-teresa-mull-explains-how/

