CLIP: Woke-proof your life. Author Teresa Mull explains how

Woke-proof your life. Author Teresa Mull explains how! Author Teresa Mull unveils strategies for pro-life and pro-family advocates to safeguard against pervasive woke anti-life forces. Her new book, ‘Woke-Proof Your Life: A Handbook on Escaping Modern, Political Madness and Shielding Yourself and Your Family by Living a More Self-Sufficient, Fulfilling Life,’ delves into the core tenets and dangers of woke ideology.

Mull emphasizes the vital role of returning to traditional American family values, rooted in Jesus Christ, as the ultimate defense against these forces. She offers pro-life and pro-family activists the guidance needed to cultivate a Christ-centered Culture of Life that is impervious to destructive societal trends.

Watch the full episode with more insight here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/woke-proof-your-life-author-teresa-mull-explains-how/

September 21, 2023

