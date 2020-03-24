Podcast Image

Cloistered hermit shows Catholics how to survive coronavirus quarantine

Tue Mar 24, 2020 - 2:24 pm EST

In This Episode

Fr. Maximilian Mary Dean believes the coronavirus is being inflicted upon mankind for our many sins but that if we “cling to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart, everything will be alright.”

