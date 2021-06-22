Podcast Image

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Coach: Allowing ‘transgender’ males on female teams will ‘destroy sports’

Tue Jun 22, 2021 - 4:39 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry talks with two Canadian women speaking up about the issue of gender confused athletes in sports. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/coach-allowing-transgender-males-on-female-teams-will-destroy-sports

