Combating Communism in the United States

As the United States races toward the 2024 presidential election, Americans must reject communism at the ballot box — and its dangerous philosophies of human nature — and return back to God. The final battle between good and evil seems to be on the rise now than ever, according to communist expert Steven Mosher. The death toll, loss of freedom, attack on religion, and more are all hallmarks of the rise of communist China. Americans must do everything in their power to resist the communist rise in the United States. Now is the time to push back on the rise of communism before it’s too late.

April 22, 2024

Combating Communism in the United States

